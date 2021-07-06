C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells $569,700.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 298,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,765. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 158,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,754,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

