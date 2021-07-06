Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,915.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,800.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,389 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

