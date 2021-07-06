Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $979,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

