CAI International (CAI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/29/2021 – CAI International was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – CAI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

6/18/2021 – CAI International was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/18/2021 – CAI International was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/9/2021 – CAI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. Equities analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

