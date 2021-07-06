CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. CAI International reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 409,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $969.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.53. CAI International has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CAI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CAI International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.