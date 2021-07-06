Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 227.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

MCD stock opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $182.62 and a one year high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

