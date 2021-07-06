Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 83,954 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

