Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 252,549 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $55,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $6,472,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

NASDAQ MU opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

