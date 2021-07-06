Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $32.40 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,593 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $398.94 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $400.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

