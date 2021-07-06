Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 148.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,855 shares of company stock worth $66,265,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

