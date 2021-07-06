Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of NetEase worth $65,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.2% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.48. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

