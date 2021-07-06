Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,207,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.89% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JLL opened at $194.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

