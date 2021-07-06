Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 667.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,579 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $24,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

