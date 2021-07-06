CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00133764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00165412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,907.09 or 0.99960359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.14 or 0.00946745 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

