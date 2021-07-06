Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 135,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,946. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
