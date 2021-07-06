Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

