Callisto Network Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $84,196.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.70 or 0.06788336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00159139 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

