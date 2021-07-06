Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

