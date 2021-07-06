Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.28. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$59.07, with a volume of 424,922 shares.

Several analysts have commented on CAR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.39.

The company has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

