Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

