Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.87

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and traded as low as $27.58. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

