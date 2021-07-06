Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.54. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 282,538 shares trading hands.

CU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.16.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

