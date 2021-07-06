Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.54. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 282,538 shares trading hands.
CU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.16.
In other news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
