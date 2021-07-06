Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $4.16 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $322.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.22 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.