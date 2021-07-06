Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.82% of PagSeguro Digital worth $276,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

