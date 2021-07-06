Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.71% of Elastic worth $270,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.30. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

