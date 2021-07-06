Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.20% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $537,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

