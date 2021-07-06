Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.01% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $541,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,401.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,310.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $811.97 and a 1-year high of $1,403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

