Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $234,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $87,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

