Capital International Investors Buys 247,254 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 8.57% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $381,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

NYSE BHVN opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

