Capital International Investors Buys 337,774 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.40% of British American Tobacco worth $357,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after buying an additional 200,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

