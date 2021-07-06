Capital International Investors Buys 485,849 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.75% of Okta worth $505,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.07. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

