Capital International Investors Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,775,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,663,202 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $538,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after buying an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

