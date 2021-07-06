Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,993,619 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.73% of Suncor Energy worth $231,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.