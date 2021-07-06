Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,802 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.25% of Allakos worth $261,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,711 shares of company stock worth $13,018,213. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.