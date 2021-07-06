Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814,622 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.24% of PepsiCo worth $464,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

