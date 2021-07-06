Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital International Investors raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,284,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,622 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.24% of PepsiCo worth $464,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

