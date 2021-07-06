Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.18% of SAP worth $272,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

Shares of SAP opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

