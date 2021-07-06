Capital International Investors Has $232.95 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,183 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.66% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $232,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 41,136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLO opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.