Capital International Investors Has $253.81 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.91% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $253,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

