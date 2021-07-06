Capital International Investors Has $343.40 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.22% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $343,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

