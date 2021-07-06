Capital International Investors Has $391.34 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.00% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $391,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.