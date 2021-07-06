Capital International Investors Has $491.11 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.11% of PG&E worth $491,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PG&E by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,021 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

