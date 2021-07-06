Capital International Investors Has $491.11 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital International Investors raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.11% of PG&E worth $491,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 522,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

