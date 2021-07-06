Capital International Investors Has $536.40 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,535,348 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.59% of Air Lease worth $536,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 65.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

