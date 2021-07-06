Capital International Investors Has $538.52 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,775,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,663,202 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $538,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

