Capital International Investors Has $541.41 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.01% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $541,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,401.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,310.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $811.97 and a 1 year high of $1,403.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

