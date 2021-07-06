Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,804 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.81% of Barrick Gold worth $284,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

