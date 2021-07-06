Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 167,050 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.52% of Analog Devices worth $298,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

