Capital International Investors Makes New $223.81 Million Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,461,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,809,000. Capital International Investors owned about 2.86% of ITT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

