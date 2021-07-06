Capital International Investors Purchases 12,299,987 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 169.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.62% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $465,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of -29.50. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

